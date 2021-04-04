May 11, 1935—March 28, 2021
Janet (Jan) Rae Hartmann passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on March 28, 2021. She was born May 11, 1935 to the late Wesley and Edna (Sheard) Schreiber.
Jan attended the Racine County School of Agriculture and Domestic Economics in Rochester, WI. While there, she met her future husband, Rolf Hartmann. They were married at English Settlement Methodist Church June 5, 1953 enjoying almost 68 years together.
Jan was a busy lady. Her early years were spent being a homemaker and a great mom to three kids. Later on she worked as a dental assistant and then at Burlington and Waterford floral where she enjoyed making flower arrangements. Jan had a great sense for decorating which was seen both inside and out of their home.
Jan was a very thoughtful and caring person. She spent hundreds of hours making quilts for both sick babies and the elderly. She crocheted many lap ropes and made teddy bears which were given to the police so they could give them to children who were in need.
Jan was able to go with Rolf on his Vet Roll trip and they were both surprised to find out that she was a “Rosie” having worked at Oster an Racine making electronics for planes while Rolf was serving in the Navy.
Jan and Rolf were able to spend 25 years in Mesa, Arizona at OWS RV park. While there they enjoyed all their new friends doing many activities, going on trips and driving to see the scenery.
Survivors include her husband, Rolf; daughter, Kim (John) Alters, Merrill, WI; son, Mark (Barb) Hartmann, Burlington WI; son, Ted (Carol Smith) Hartmann, Lake Geneva, WI; grandchildren: Kyle (Leah) Alters, Sabrina Alters and Rebecca Hartmann; great-grandchildren: Parker and Owen Alters; one niece; and five nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Harold Schreiber.
A sincere appreciation goes to the Aurora hospice at home care team for their care and kindness they provided us during this time. Following Jan’s wishes, there will be a private ceremony at English Settlement Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Aurora at home, 116 N. Dodge St., Suite 8, Burlington, WI 53105.
