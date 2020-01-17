Janet J. Kellogg

May 12, 1929 — January 14, 2020

RACINE — Janet Joan (nee: Grabher) Kellogg, age 90, passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints Hospital, surrounded with the love of her family, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

Janet was born on Cleveland Avenue in West Racine on May 12, 1929 to the late Ernest and Anna Catherine (nee: Iverson) Grabher. She was a 1947 graduate of Washington Park High School. On April 26, 1952 in St. Edward Catholic Church, she was united in marriage with Robert Burton Kellogg, who preceded her in death on October 2, 2001. Janet lived her entire life in West Racine until moving to St. Monica's Senior Living in 2018.

She began her career as a telephone operator with Wisconsin Bell. Janet left to fulfill her dream of becoming a full-time mother and raising her 5 daughters. Years later, Janet entered back into the workforce by taking a part-time job with an answering service before returning to Wisconsin Bell, from where she retired.