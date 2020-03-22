Janet I. Bauman

1934 –2020

Janet Irene Bauman, 85, passed away at Crossroads Care Center, Kenosha, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

Janet was born in Burlington on July 20, 1934 to Ralph and Loretta (nee: Ebbers) Bauman. She joined the order of Racine Dominican Sisters after graduating from St. Mary’s High School (now Catholic Central). Receiving a degree in elementary education from Dominican College, Janet taught at St. Mary’s in Kenosha, Holy Trinity in Racine, and St. Sebastian in Sturtevant. After leaving the convent, she taught at Holy Name School in Racine. Janet established a business, Carlisle Drapery, which she pursued successfully until her retirement in 1998.

Janet was a member of the Dominican Associates at Siena and sang in the Siena Center Choir. She volunteered at Bethany House, in the Senior Companion Program, and for Racine Unified’s Intergenerational Fairs. Janet was an accomplished gardener, especially with ponds. She loved animals, and over 41 years had many cherished dogs. Janet will be dearly missed.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents, her five siblings: Mary Lois Howe, Rita Herda, Robert, Charles, and Gerald Bauman, and her special friend, Rose Rondon.

