WIND POINT—Janet Heller (nee: Knorr ), age 89, of Wind Point, Racine, passed away peacefully on the evening of November 5, 2021, in her home surrounded by family. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, December 16, 2021, 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. John Fleming officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. Please see the funeral home website www.meredithfuneralhome.com for a complete notice.