February 17, 1932—November 5, 2021

WIND POINT—Janet Heller (nee: Knorr), age 89, of Wind Point, Racine, passed away peacefully on the evening of November 5, 2021, in her home surrounded by family.

Janet was the daughter of the late Maryann Tepley Knorr and Harvey Knorr. She was born on February 17, 1932. Janet graduated from Horlick High School in the class of 1950, she married Donovan Meyer on February 14, 1953. She started her career in the administration department of Johnson Wax, followed by a support position in the legal department of Western Printing. In 1967, she and Donovan, founded Main Marine and Ski, a Racine boat dealership. Her career path took her to Heritage Johnson Bank, on Main Street, and 3 Mile Road, where she retired after 25 years of service, as an Executive Vice President.

She was a lifelong member of the Evangelical United Methodist Church, which is now known as Faithbridge Church on 11th and Main Street, in Racine, and was both a choir soloist and member of the Bell Choir for many years.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Robert Knorr; Donovan Meyer; Randall Widmar; and beloved husband Jay K. Heller along with three of Jay’s sons: Rick, Mike and Kurt Heller. Also preceded in death were family members: Dick Schubert, Scott Schubert and Debbie Kacer. In the days before her passing, Janet expressed concern as to who she would hug first when she arrived in heaven, Jesus or Jay? We all agreed it would be a “group hug”.

She is survived by her sister, Maryann Schubert; daughter, Linda (Kerry) Keenan; son, James (Sheryl) Meyer, with their sons Collin (Heather) Meyer, Alex Meyer; and her Florida family: Mark Kacer, Amanda (Mitch) Ruhl, Kevin Kacer and Brandon Kacer. Janet deeply loved Jay’s children: Jayne (Dan) Exner, Therese Heller, David (Lisa) Heller and Jay C. (Kristal) Heller. She greatly enjoyed the frequent visits of their grandchildren and great- grandchildren.

Favorite pastimes were games of cribbage and Uno with friends and family, along with her devotion to the Green Bay Packers, that would require a front row seat in front of the tv, in her full Packer gear, and ear plugs for anyone who was in the same room. Janet had many close friends: Phoebe, Shirley, Donna, Shirley, Carol, Maureen; and caring neighbors: Traci, Bart and Diane, are all very much appreciated.

Janet will forever be remembered for her quick wit, sense of humor, compassion, her deep faith in Christ, her incredible inner strength and the love for her family.

Janet had a rare neuromuscular disease that was diagnosed in her twenties and challenged her throughout her life. With her generous concern for others, she wished to donate her body to science in hopes of finding a cure.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Faithbridge Church, University of Wisconsin Madison Medical School or to the Medical College of Wisconsin.

A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, December 16, 2021, 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. John Fleming officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. Masks are required and will be available if needed.

