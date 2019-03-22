November 3, 1944—March 19, 2019
RACINE – Janet F. Lee, 74, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Janet was born in Racine on November 3, 1944 to Byron Simon and Betty (nee, Burg) Powers. On August 24, 1963, she married Wayne I. Lee, celebrating 55 years of marriage. Janet enjoyed crafting, sewing, bingo and going on bus trips with Wayne. Her favorite TV show was the Price is Right and loved baking for Christmas, but most of all she loved her family time.
Survivors include her husband, Wayne; Daughter Jodi (Sebastian) Stephens, granddaughters; Tabitha (Donta) Maddox, Laekin Dorff, great grandson, Koltin Maddox; her brother, Thomas (Doris) Simon, sisters-in-law, Donna (Rodney) DeGroot and Nancy DuBois. Janet is also survived by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Kristopher W. Lee; parents; step-father, Edward Powers; brothers Donald (Joyce) Simon, Michael Simon, sister, Barbara Zagar; and sister-in-law, Mary Kay Lee.
A memorial service for Janet will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. A private family inurnment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Saturday afternoon from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 3:00 p.m.
The family would like to extend a very special thanks to the Southshore and Caledonia Rescue, and the Ascension All Saints Emergency Room staff.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
