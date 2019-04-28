December 27, 1919—April 24, 2019
RACINE – Janet D. Miller, 99, passed away at her home on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.
Janet was born in Racine on December 27, 1919 to William C. and Catherine (nee, Wills) Mentch. She married Gilbert Miller. He preceded her in death. Janet retired from Massey Ferguson after more than 35 years. She traveled extensively though out the world, especially in England. She enjoyed spending her time reading and playing cards.
Survivors include her sister, Nancy (David) Miller; nieces and nephews, William (Shirley) Orth, Robert (Chris) Caputo, Luann (Glenn) Minarcik, Corinne (Rodney) Scott and Christina Miller. Janet is also survived by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Beverly Caputo and Naomi Caputo; and nephew, Thomas Garry.
A memorial service for Janet will be held in the Mound Cemetery Chapel, 1147 West Blvd., on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. Inurnment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the Mound Cemetery Chapel from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Janet’s, caregivers, Nikki, Pennie, Morgan and Crystal for all of their compassionate care.
