Janet D. DeLuca

Dec. 3, 1951 - Jan. 30, 2023

RACINE - Janet Dorothy DeLuca, 71, passed away at Ascension All Saints-Racine on January 30, 2023.

She was born in Racine on December 3, 1951, the daughter of the late Allen and Dorothy (nee: Niebergall) Winsall.

Janet was a 1970 graduate of William Horlick High School. She found great enjoyment in cooking, loving all animals especially her dogs and cats.

Janet is survived by her two sons: Michael and Paul (Lisa) DeLuca; grandchildren: Trey, Angel, Morgan, Michaela, Katerina, Jesse and step-grandson, Daylen. She is further survived by her great-grandchildren: Alena, Kobe, Kyrie, and Khalil in addition to other relatives and friends.

In keeping with Janet's wishes a private service will be held.

Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404