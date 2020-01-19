Janet Cranley
0 comments

Janet Cranley

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Janet Cranley passed away peacefully November 26th.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, February 1st at Infusino’s on Rapids Drive at 11 a.m.

To plant a tree in memory of Janet Cranley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News