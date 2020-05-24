Janet (Christensen) McOlash
September 5, 1946 – May 20, 2020

Janet (Christensen) McOlash passed away peacefully at sunset on Wednesday, May 20, with her closest loved ones by her side.

Janet liked to tease with a twinkle in her eye, and she loved Native American culture. She is survived by her husband, Joel, of 46 years; her daughter and son-in-law Jodi and Edward Gonzales; her siblings; and an extended, closely knit community of family and friends.

Condolences can be sent to the McOlash Family c/o Simply Cremation, 243 North Broadway, Green Bay, WI, 54303.

To plant a tree in memory of Janet McOlash as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

