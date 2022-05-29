Janet C. Frey

Feb. 20, 1932 – May 26, 2022

RACINE – Janet C. (nee: Lehman) Frey, age 90, passed away peacefully at Home Inspired Senior Living in Somers on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

Janet was born in Eau Claire, WI, on February 20, 1932, to the late Jacob and Martha (nee: Steffensen) Lehman. Following high school, she went on to graduate from St. Luke's School of Nursing. As a faithful and devoted Registered Nurse, she was employed by St. Mary's Medical Center for 25 years, Upjohn Home Nursing and State of Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections in Sturtevant, from where she retired.

She was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church until its closure. Among her interests, Janet enjoyed knitting, sewing, crafting, being with her grandchildren, and Christmas was her favorite time of the year.

Surviving are her children: Lydia Frey (Danny), Rebecca Frey (Karen "Darla"), Todd Frey (Laura) and David Frey (Jesslynn); daughter-in-law, Jill Frey; grandchildren: Heather Montgomery-Elliot (Randy), Jacob (Gina) and Kendyl Frey, Jerrod Frey (Jennacy), Terrin Abel (Chris), Caleb Frey (Alexandrea) and Keegan Frey; great-grandchildren: Ezra Rey Abel, Kaysen Frey, Easton and Theo Frey; sister, Mary Carol (Marvin) Hanson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her beloved son, Lonnie Frey.

Services celebrating Janet's life will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 7:00 PM. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Thursday, from 5:00 - 7:00 PM. In memory of Janet, offer a kind deed to someone in need.

A heartfelt note of thanks to the entire staff of both Home Inspired & Moments Hospice for the compassionate care and support given in Janet's time of need. May God bless all of you!

