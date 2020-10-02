Janet A. McCormick Nee: Eichman

On October 6, 1962, she was united in marriage to William J. McCormick at St. Jude’s Catholic Church in Beloit. She graduated from Beloit Catholic High School “Class of 1959” and from St. Mary’s College of Nursing. Jan was a dedicated registered nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital in Racine for many years. A devout Catholic, she was a longtime member of St. Edward’s Catholic Church and always urged others to “keep the faith”. Jan will be remembered fondly for her love of sports, especially the Chicago Cubs and Green Bay Packers and being a fan of Elvis and Johnny Cash. Above all, Jan will be best remembered for her great love and devotion to her family.