Janet A. Janaky

Aug. 16, 1942 – April 18, 2023

RACINE - Janet Janaky, 80, passed away peacefully at home on April 18, 2023. She was born in Racine on August 16, 1942, to the late Dale and Alice (nee Brien) Grant.

Janet graduated from St. Catherine's High School in 1960. She was an avid reader and enjoyed playing tennis for many years. Janet spent much of her time volunteering for meals on wheels, the SC Johnson Children's Christmas party, Racine Theater Guild, and was a reading volunteer for grade schools. Janet retired in 2004 after working for SC Johnson for 31 years. After retirement, Janet went back to work at Aurora Medical Center for 9 1/2 years.

Janet was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by her children: Mark (Dawn) Janaky of Racine, Christopher Janaky of Racine, Kim (Kevin) Babcock of Waterford; granddaughters: Megan, Katie, and Lindsay Babcock; her sister, Margaret Bentz of North Carolina; and her brother John Grant of Racine. Janet also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Janet is preceded in death by her former husband, James Janaky; sister, Marie Krescanko; and brother, George Grant.

A memorial celebration of Janet's life will be held on Friday, April 28, 11:00 a.m., at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

A very special thank you to Aurora Mount Pleasant Cancer Care Team, especially Dr. Nawaz and the outstanding nurses. As well as Dr. Sana and the nurses at Vince Lombardi Cancer Center at St. Luke's Hospital.

