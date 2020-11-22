Janet A. 'Jan' Jedlicka (Nee: Kvidera)

Jan graduated from Cary Grove High School “Class of 1965” and earned a degree in Education from Western Illinois University. On June 19, 1971, Jan was united in marriage to the love of her life, James R. Jedlicka, at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Crystal Lake, IL. They moved to Racine in 1974, raised two boys, Jarrett and Peter, and shared nearly fifty beautiful years together. As an educator at Janes Elementary School for over thirty years, Jan expanded the minds of countless students until her retirement in 2010. Always community oriented, she helped volunteer at Siena Center, where she was an associate, and also volunteered on Mondays at the Hospitality Center. In her spare time, Jan enjoyed reading and her friends in her book clubs and Mahjong club. Jan will be best remembered for her great love and devotion to her family.