January 23, 1964—August 10, 2021
MILWAUKEE—Jane Marie Stefanich (nee Kusters) was born into eternal life on August 10, 2021 in the Northwoods of Wisconsin, which she fondly thought of as her “home-away-from-home.”
Jane was born along side her twin brother, Henry on January 23, 1964 as the youngest of eight children to her parents: Matthew and Mary Kusters. She grew up with her family in Racine, WI, where she attended St. Joseph’s grade school and St. Catherine’s high school.
After a brief time at Winona State University in Minnesota, Jane moved to Milwaukee, WI to study at the University of Milwaukee where she received her Bachelor of Arts in Business Marketing. It was in Milwaukee, while working together at Mansfield’s Department Store, that she met her future husband.
Dale and Jane were joined as husband and wife in May of 1987, together they created their home on the north side of Milwaukee, and went onto bring five beautiful children into the world. She was a dedicated wife and mother. Jane homeschooled all five of her children and made sure they each got to their extra curricular activities, whether is was theater, photography, swim, golf, or tennis.
In her early days of work, Jane was the director of Seton Daycare Center in Cedarburg, WI. She called it quits shortly after the birth of her firstborn, being felt called to be a full-time mom. After all of her kids were a bit older, she took a job at Sentry Foods on 71st and Lisbon where she spent 10 years in customer service office. From there her heart lead her to the office ministry serving the congregation of Grace Community Church.
Her spiritual journey lead her to GCC where she and Dale have spent the last 20 plus years as members of the congregation. She always felt a call to service. At one time or another Jane ran the Women’s Tuesday morning bible study, the Women’s Fellowship Ministry, and the Grace Homeschool Group Ministry. She coordinated countless events over her years at GCC and always found joy with her church family.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Matthew and Mary (Hanko) Kusters; brother, Mike Kusters; mother-in-law, Carol Stefanich; and brother-in-law, Troy Stefanich.
Jane is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Dale Stefanich; children: MaryFrances, Eric (Chelsea), Brian, Paul, and Grace; and grandchildren: Emerson and Gavin.
She is further survived by her brothers: Jim (Kathy) Kusters and Hank (Jackie) Kusters; sisters: AnnaMarie Clausen, Kathy (Tim) Just, Theresa (Steve) Livingston, and Mary (Dave) Kehrli; many nieces and nephews, as well as many other family members and dear friends.
Visitation will be held at Grace Community Church, 8400 West Beloit Rd., West Allis, WI 53227 from 3-5:00 p.m., Saturday, August 14, 2021 with a Memorial Service beginning at 5:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, we suggest a donation to Grace Community Church at 8400 West Beloit Road, West Allis, WI 53227.
Jane was a Wife, a Mother, a Daughter, a Sister, a Friend. May her memory forever be a blessing.