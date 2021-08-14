January 23, 1964—August 10, 2021

MILWAUKEE—Jane Marie Stefanich (nee Kusters) was born into eternal life on August 10, 2021 in the Northwoods of Wisconsin, which she fondly thought of as her “home-away-from-home.”

Jane was born along side her twin brother, Henry on January 23, 1964 as the youngest of eight children to her parents: Matthew and Mary Kusters. She grew up with her family in Racine, WI, where she attended St. Joseph’s grade school and St. Catherine’s high school.

After a brief time at Winona State University in Minnesota, Jane moved to Milwaukee, WI to study at the University of Milwaukee where she received her Bachelor of Arts in Business Marketing. It was in Milwaukee, while working together at Mansfield’s Department Store, that she met her future husband.

Dale and Jane were joined as husband and wife in May of 1987, together they created their home on the north side of Milwaukee, and went onto bring five beautiful children into the world. She was a dedicated wife and mother. Jane homeschooled all five of her children and made sure they each got to their extra curricular activities, whether is was theater, photography, swim, golf, or tennis.