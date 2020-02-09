Jane Marie Herrin
Jane Marie Herrin

Jane Marie Herrin

Jane Marie Herrin, 56, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020.

Service information

Feb 11
Visitation
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
4:30PM-6:30PM
Wilson Funeral Home - Racine
1212 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI 53405
Feb 11
Open Mic Celebration of Life
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
6:30PM
Wilson Funeral Home - Racine
1212 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI 53405
