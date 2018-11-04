Jane M. Zerzanek (Nee: Simanek)

January 17, 1951—October 31, 2018
UNION GROVE—Jane Marie Zerzanek, age 67, passed away Wednesday, October 31, 2018, at Aurora Medical Center, Burlington.
She was born in Racine, January 17, 1951, daughter of the late Charles and Gladys (Nee: Harris) Simanek.
Jane attended St. John Nepomuk Grade School and graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1969”. She enjoyed playing cards, bowling, trailer camping, watching games shows, doing puzzles, and just spending time with family and friends. She will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her children, Carrie Prondzinski of Caledonia, Scott (Kearston) Zerzanek of Windsor, CO; grandchildren, Tyler and Abby Prondzinski, Zoe and Mikah Zerzanek; her sister, Carol Bishopp of Arvada, CO; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home, Thursday, November 8, 2018, 4- 6 P.M. with funeral services following at 6:00 P.M. Private interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32.
The family would like to extend a special thank you Jane’s care givers at Lakeview Terrace, Genoa City Retirement Home and Care and Comfort Adult Family Home for their loving and compassionate care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.