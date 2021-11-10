Jane M. (nee: Jacobson) Randal

July 24, 1954—July 24, 1954

WIND POINT—Jane M. Randal, 67, passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine.

Jane was born on July 24, 1954 to Grant and Erna (nee Peterson) Jacobson in Racine.

She was a graduate of Case High School. Jane was united in marriage to James C. Randal on September 14, 1991. She was employed by Racine County Human Services for 16 years, also helping out at the family business at F. C. Randal Property Management LLC.

Jane loved to collect cocktail shaker sets and Hall tea pots and jugs.

She is survived by her husband, Jim; son, Tom (Saeng) Donaldson; grandsons: Matthew and Alexx; sisters: Janet (Mark) Prochaska and Jean (James) Kezman; brothers: Peter (Teri) Jacobson and Elmer Jacobson; sister-in-law, Cindy Randal. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Jane was preceded in death by infant daughter, Marie; parents, Grant and Erna; brother, Grant Jacobson; in-laws, Frank and Joanne Randal.

Funeral services for Jane will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

Jane will be laid to rest at Caledonia Memorial Park.

