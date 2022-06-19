Oct.14, 1949 - May 23, 2022

TAVARES, FL - Jane Leah McGregor (Fox) was born in Racine, WI, on October 14, 1949, and entered Heaven's gates on May 23, 2022.

A friend to anyone in need, Jane was dear, sweet, kind, considerate, wonderful and adorable, as she would often jokingly tell people. She had a strong sense of humor, sharp wit, and loved puns and riddles. The three loves of Jane's life were her daughter Laura, Christmas, and cats. She loved to travel, was an avid reader and loved to play games and cards.

Jane was a long-time member of Zion Lutheran church in Racine, WI, and maintained it as her church home and family throughout her life. A graduate of Carthage College, she was a teacher and later an office manager for a property rental company. Jane was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.

Jane was predeceased by her brother, Dan Fox; and her father, Norman Fox. Jane was survived by her mother, Audrey Fox; and is now survived by her husband, William McGregor; her daughter, Laura Falko (McGregor); and son-in-law, Troy Falko. She has eight grandcats.

A joint memorial service and celebration of life for Jane, and her Mother, Audrey Fox, will be held at the United Lutheran Church in Racine, WI, on Friday, June 24, 2022. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family from 4:00 to 5:00 PM. The service will begin at 5:00 p.m. with Rev. John Bischoff officiating.

United Lutheran Church is located at 3825 Erie St, Racine, WI.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local non kill animal shelter.