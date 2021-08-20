Jane Evelyn Human (nee: Muelenerg)

WIND LAKE—Jane Evelyn Human (nee: Muelenberg), age 97 of Wind Lake passed away peacefully August 13, 2021, with her loving family by her side. There is a full obituary on the Mealy Funeral Home web page, www.mealyfuneralhome.com, thank you.

A Memorial Gathering will be held Monday, August 23, 2021, at Norway Lutheran Church 6321 Heg Park Rd. Wind Lake, WI 53185 from 10:00 to 10:45 AM, with service starting at 11:00 AM followed by committal and inurnment in the Church Cemetery.

In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy Jane’s family are asking for donations to the Norway Lutheran Church “Building Fund”.

Jane’s family would like to send a special heart warming thank you to the staff at Aurora at Home, Tudor Oaks, Season’s Hospice also Kelly and Tommy for all the loving care of our mom, Jane, during her time of need.

