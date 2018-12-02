RACINE—Born in Racine in 1940, Jane Ellen Witt (nee Baggott) was well-known in the community as a tireless fighter for peace and social justice and for her love of and commitment to her hometown.
She attended St. Edward School and St Catherine’s School in Racine and later graduated from Spencerian Business College in Milwaukee in 1962 where she met Richard Witt. They married in 1962 and together raised four children, Elizabeth, William, Kathryn, and Andrew.
Throughout her life, Jane lived her faith and was a student of theology. She was an active member of St Andrew’s Lutheran Church and more recently a member of Emaus Lutheran Church. In addition, she also served as chair of the Racine Democratic Party.
She worked at the Journal Times for many years as a key member of the pre-press team. A few years after Richard’s death in 1992, she retired and devoted even more time and energy to her faith and community. She represented St. Andrew’s Church on the Racine Interfaith Coalition, serving as Board Secretary among many other roles. She was integral to the Sacred Ground Task Force, which worked for safer neighborhoods.
Jane was the driving force behind the creation of WOW (Women of Worth), an innovative substance abuse treatment program that addresses the specific needs of women. The program helps women reclaim their lives by empowering them with a positive sense of self after living through addiction, abuse and other destructive behaviors. Jane and WOW received numerous community awards, including the Cultivators Award from the Racine Heritage Committee in 2016 and the Outstanding Service Award at the Racine Interfaith Coalition’s annual Love and Justice breakfast in 2014. (Thanks to RIC and Melissa Lemke for content assistance.)
Jane is survived by her four children, Elizabeth Witt, Bill (DeAnna) Witt, Kate (Steve Winter) Witt, Andrew (Kristin) Witt; grandchildren, Colin, Zach, Peyton, Molly, Sadie and Mason; her sister, Bridget (Hans) Weitkuhn, and her brother, Robert Baggott; brother-in-law, David Barden; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Jean Barden (nee Baggott), her husband, and her granddaughter, Elissa Witt Reeve.
A memorial service will be held on December 7th at Emaus Lutheran Church, 1925 Summitt Ave, at 11am. Visitation will begin at 10am.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to WOW (Women of Worth), Agrace Hospice, the Racine Democratic Party, or any other peace and social justice organization in your community.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.