Jane Ellen Witt
Nee: Baggott
RACINE - Born in Racine in 1940, Jane Ellen Witt (nee Baggott) was well-known in the community as a tireless fighter for peace and social justice and for her love of and commitment to her hometown.
A memorial service will be held on December 7th at Emaus Lutheran Church, 1925 Summitt Ave, at 11am. Visitation will begin at 10am.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
