Try 1 month for 99¢
Jane Ellen Witt Nee: Baggott

Jane Ellen Witt

Nee: Baggott

RACINE - Born in Racine in 1940, Jane Ellen Witt (nee Baggott) was well-known in the community as a tireless fighter for peace and social justice and for her love of and commitment to her hometown.

A memorial service will be held on December 7th at Emaus Lutheran Church, 1925 Summitt Ave, at 11am. Visitation will begin at 10am.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Jane Ellen Witt Nee: Baggott
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments