Jane Ellen Niesen (Née: Vash)

March 12, 1951—October 1, 2018
STURTEVANT – Jane Ellen Niesen, 67, received the promise of eternal life on Monday, October 1, 2018.
She was born in Racine on March 12, 1951, daughter of Joseph and Phyllis (Née: Parenteau) Vash. Jane was united in marriage to the love of her life, David George Niesen, on September 4, 1971.
Jane was a registered nurse for St. Luke’s Hospital, St. Mary’s Hospital, and All Saints for over 40 years. Her specialty was OB/GYN and Women’s Health. Jane was an associate member and state representative for the VVA Local 767. She was co-chairperson of the Vietnam Women’s Memorial Float. Jane enjoyed gardening, yardwork, and even put together wedding flowers. She was “Grandma Jane” to so many extended family and friends. Jane will be dearly missed by all who loved her.
Jane leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of over 47 years, David Niesen; children, David (Tammy) Niesen, Kim (Troy) LaVassor, Dennis (Jamie) Niesen; 9 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren; father, Joseph R. Vash; siblings, Bernard (Debbie) Vash, JoAnn Rodriguez, Greg Vash (Lonnie), Terri McCurdy, Joseph “Willie” (Cheryl) Vash.
Jane is preceded in death by her mother, Phyllis F. Vash.
A celebration of Jane’s life will be held on Saturday, October 6, 2018, 11:00am, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 9:00am until the time of the service. Entombment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. The family has suggested memorials to the Case High School Patriots Club.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road
Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262-552-9000
