Jane Ellen Markham

Jane Ellen Markham

Jun. 10, 1932 – Nov. 10, 2022

MOUNT PLEASANT - Jane Ellen Markham (nee Woodward), 90, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Service for Jane will take place at the Wilson Funeral Home on Thursday, November 17, 2022, beginning with a visitation at 10:00 am with a ceremony starting at 11:30 am. Interment will occur at West Lawn Memorial Park. Please visit www.wilsonfuneralhominc.com to view the full obituary, share online condolences and memories of Jane.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Avenue

262-634-3361

