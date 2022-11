MOUNT PLEASANT—Jane Ellen Markham, 90, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Service for Jane will take place at the Wilson Funeral Home on Thursday, November 17, 2022, beginning with a visitation at 10:00 am with a ceremony starting at 11:30 am. Interment will occur at West Lawn Memorial Park. Please visit www.wilsonfuneralhominc.com to view the full obituary, share online condolences and memories of Jane.