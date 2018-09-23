Jane Ann Nixa
August 21, 1937 - September 10, 2018
CALEDONIA – Mrs. Jane A. Nixa, 81, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Monday, September 10, 2018.
She was born in Chicago on August 21, 1937 to the late Glenn and Margaret (nee: O'Brien) Baxter. On August 13, 1966, she married Eugene Nixa. He preceded her in death on October 26, 2010.
Jane graduated from Northern Michigan College with a degree in education. After graduation she enjoyed a 35 year teaching career at Knapp School where she taught three generations of students.
Jane was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She was also a past director of St. Vincent DePaul of Racine County, past president of AAUW Racine Chapter and the Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority, Zeta Chapter. Jane enjoyed many passions including: golfing, bowling, traveling overseas, gardening and tending to her dogs.
She is survived by her brother, Paul (Mary) Baxter of Saginaw, MI; her nieces and nephews, Deborah Baxter, Nancy Keys, Jill Forbush, Scott, Brian, Terry, Tim, David, Michael, Glenn and Kevin Baxter; as well as many dear friends; especially her neighbors, Carl and Cathy Loeser, who looked after her these past few years. Jane was also preceded in death by her brother, Dr. Don (Lee) Baxter and her nephew, Mark Baxter.
Family and friends are invited to meet at Sacred Heart Catholic Church (2201 Northwestern Ave) on Friday, September 28, 2018 for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. The celebration of her life and funeral Mass will follow at 12:00 p.m. A private interment will take place at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorials have been suggested to St. Vincent DePaul of Racine County.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road
Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262 552-9000
