Jane Ann Nixa

CALEDONIA – Mrs. Jane A. Nixa, 81, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Monday, September 10, 2018.
Family and friends are invited to meet at Sacred Heart Catholic Church (2201 Northwestern Ave) on FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 28, 2018 for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. The celebration of her life and funeral Mass will follow at 12:00 p.m. A private interment will take place at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu flowers, memorials have been suggested to St. Vincent DePaul of Racine County. PLEASE SEE NEXT SUNDAY’S PAPER FOR A FULL OBITUARY. You may also see the funeral home’s website for more information.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262 552-9000
