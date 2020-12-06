Jane A. Thronson

Jane had a voracious love of education, horses, art, music, literature and life. She was a teacher and coach for the Racine Unified School District for the majority of her life working into her early 70’s. Jane will be remembered for her love of education and dedication to developing young minds as one of the crowning success throughout her life. Jane’s childhood love of horses resulted in her becoming an accomplished equestrian throughout her teens and early twenties– a love which she passed along to her daughters. Her life was filled with art, music, classical being her favorite, and literature which challenged her intellect. Her life was filled with family, friends, and adventure never letting the grass grow beneath her feet.