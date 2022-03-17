Janasia L. Kirby-Mack

Nov. 13, 1997—March 7, 2022

Janasia passed away unexpectedly March 7, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her papa, Roger Lipke, great-grandfathers, Norman Andersen and Herbert Lipke and grandmother Carrie Mack.

Janasia is survived by her 2-year-old son, Kai Stephen; her mother, Aimee Lipke; step-dad, Joshua Kosterman, Sr.; brother, Joshua Kosterman, Jr.; father, Howard Mack; siblings: Elexia, Dakota, Alexis, and Marissa. Further survived by her grandparents, Kim Lipke and Don and Karen David; great-grandparents Judith Andersen and Arlene Lipke; a special friend, Julian McWhorter; lifelong friend, Skylar Sanchez; and a host of wonderful loving family and friends.

The funeral will be held Saturday, March 19, 2022. Visitation with the family will begin at 12:30 PM with the service to follow at 1:00 PM. Location is Racine Assembly of God, 1325 Airline Rd., Racine, WI 53406 with Rev. Karen David officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations for Janasia’s son, Kai. A GoFundMe account has been created and can be found on Janasia’s aunt Christina Ellis’ Facebook page. A card box will be available at the time of service, as well.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral

Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road

Racine, WI 53403