RACINE – Jan Margaret Sheppard (nee: Francis), age 69, passed away from complications of ALS with her family at her side at Ascension All Saints Hospital Friday, April 9, 2021.

Jan was born in Racine on November 16, 1951 to Arthur and Helen (nee: Husz) Francis. Jan married the love of her life, Richard Sheppard and they raised three wonderful boys together.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur Francis and Helen Francis Brien. She is survived by her husband, Richard Sheppard; their three children, Mark (Rachel) Sheppard, Nicholas (Hannah) Sheppard and Adam (Stacy) Sheppard; and her grandchildren, Zooey and Ferris Sheppard. Jan is also survived by her siblings, Jay (Deborah) Francis, Joan (Jim) Dahlen, Jean (Andy) Medzis and Josephine (Tom) Baltes as well as many beloved relatives and friends.

Private funeral services were held at Sturino Funeral Home on April 15, 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Jan’s memory to the ALS Foundation online at www.als.org. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the doctors and staff at Froedtert ALS Clinic and Ascension All Saints ICU.

