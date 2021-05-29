Jan. 7, 1953—May 22, 2021

PHOENIX, AZ—Jan Lori Silver passed away in Phoenix, AZ on May 22, 2021 from severe COPD complications. She was 68 years old.

Jan is survived by her son, Harley Jupp; her partner, Joe Robertson and her brother, Gregg. Jan was preceded in death by her brother, Marc and her parents, Audrey and Bud Silver.

Jan was a Racine native and graduated William Horlick High School in 1971. Soon thereafter Jan became a surgical technician and practiced in Milwaukee until 1985 when she married Martin Jupp and soon thereafter founded an audio/video recording studio in Chicago. Jan was a full-time entrepreneur until she gave birth to Harley in 1988. Harley became Jan’s life’s work, receiving his graduate degree in Human Behavior from Capella University in 2015. Harley and his wife, Julie now reside in Phoenix.

Jan and Joe Robertson became a couple and had a storybook relationship during their many years together. Jan had a great sense of humor, liked to play softball and considered herself old fashioned. She was very independent, plain spoken and compassionate. Jan was a vegetarian who loved animals, especially, Harley and Julie’s dog, Mellie.