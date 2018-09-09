Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Jan DeMuth
Meredith

SOUTH MILWAUKEE—Jan Demuth, age 74, was called home on Thursday, September 6, 2018.

Jan will be dearly missed by her children, Carol Lentz of Milwaukee, Clint (Gina) Wisialowski of Racine, Ann (Justin) Barton of Greeley, CO; grandchildren, Lauren (Brian), Jordan, Madison, Bayli, Noah, Quinn, Skylar, Sydney and Tessa; great grandchildren, Henry, Rachel and Harper; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

A Memorial Mass will be held at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 800 Marquette St, South Milwaukee, on Friday September 14, 2018, 12:00 p.m. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation on Friday at the church from 11:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Divine Mercy Catholic have been suggested. Please see funeral home website for a full obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

