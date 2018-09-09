SOUTH MILWAUKEE—Jan Demuth, age 74, was called home on Thursday, September 6, 2018.
Jan will be dearly missed by her children, Carol Lentz of Milwaukee, Clint (Gina) Wisialowski of Racine, Ann (Justin) Barton of Greeley, CO; grandchildren, Lauren (Brian), Jordan, Madison, Bayli, Noah, Quinn, Skylar, Sydney and Tessa; great grandchildren, Henry, Rachel and Harper; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
A Memorial Mass will be held at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 800 Marquette St, South Milwaukee, on Friday September 14, 2018, 12:00 p.m. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation on Friday at the church from 11:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Divine Mercy Catholic have been suggested. Please see funeral home website for a full obituary.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.