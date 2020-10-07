Jamie Markovic (nee: Grau)

May 14, 1964—September 26, 2020

SALEM WI—Jamie Markovic, 56, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday September 26, 2020.

She was born in Lake Forest, Illinois on May 14, 1964 the daughter of the late David and Mary (nee: Fancher) Grau.

After graduating from Horlick High School, Jamie was later employed at J. I. Case Company. She found great enjoyment in crocheting, fishing, cooking and singing.

Jamie is survived by her husband, Craig Lamar; children, Kurtis (fiancée Amy Wilson), Anthony (fiancée Kayla Kimberlain) and Lucas Casper. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Caiden, Cameron, Raider, Allison, and Elliott Casper, in addition to two brothers, David and Jeff Grau. Jamie is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Kurtis Grau and sister, Tracey Gorelick.

Public visitation will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Saturday October 10, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 12 noon.

She will be laid to rest in a private family ceremony.

