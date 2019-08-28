December 2, 1968—August 22, 2019
RACINE—Jamie M. Tylock, age 50, passed away Thursday August 22, 2019.
Jamie was born in Milwaukee on December 2, 1968, son of the late Robert Tylock and JoAnn (nee Sylvester) Rasmussen.
Jamie attended school in Union Grove and was previously employed with Johnson Wax. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, cards and testing his luck at the slots.
He will be dearly missed by his siblings, Robin Scheel (Scott Frederick), Jonathan (Ruth) Tylock, Gail (Tim) Hellesen, Robert (LaVerne) Tylock; 13 nieces and nephews; 11 great nieces and great nephews; other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Jamie was also preceded in death by his brother Gregory.
Private family services will be held.
The family extends a special thank you to DeVita Dialysis for all of their loving care given to Jamie.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
