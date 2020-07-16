Jamie L. Davis

Jamie Lynn (Jaskolski) Davis, 39, passed away peacefully at Rush University Medical Center Tuesday morning, July 14, 2020, with her mother Deborah and husband Len by her side.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Proko Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.