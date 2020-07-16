Jamie L. Davis
Jamie L. Davis

Jamie L. Davis

Jamie L. Davis

1981 – 2020

Jamie Lynn (Jaskolski) Davis, 39, passed away peacefully at Rush University Medical Center Tuesday morning, July 14, 2020, with her mother Deborah and husband Len by her side.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Proko Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.

Full obituary information will be in Friday's paper.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit Jamie's Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com

