Jamie L. Davis
1981 – 2020
Jamie Lynn (Jaskolski) Davis, 39, passed away peacefully at Rush University Medical Center Tuesday morning, July 14, 2020, with her mother Deborah and husband Len by her side.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Proko Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.
Full obituary information will be in Friday's paper.
Proko Funeral Home & Crematory
5111-60th Street
Kenosha, WI 53144
Phone: (262) 654-3533
