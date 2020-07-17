Jamie L. Davis

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1981 – 2020

Jamie Lynn (Jaskolski) Davis, 39, passed away peacefully at Rush University Medical Center Tuesday morning, July 14, 2020, with her mother Deborah and husband Len by her side.

Born April 11, 1981 in Kenosha, WI, she was the daughter of Michael Jaskolski and Deborah (Hoff) Kovachik. She married Leonard Davis on September 17, 2005, at the First Congregational Church in Kenosha.

Jamie graduated from Wisconsin-Parkside with a bachelor’s degree in Biology and then graduated from the University of Phoenix with a Master’s degree in Health Administration. She worked for 14 years at Alliance RX Walgreens Prime as a Principal Analyst.

Jamie had a fiery, ‘take on the world’ attitude. There was nothing she wouldn’t take on for her family or friends. She had a vibrant personality and a fierce love for her family. She enjoyed traveling and had a love for Bon Jovi. As a mother, Jamie wanted the very best for her girls and became involved as President of the PTA at Stocker Elementary, and a Girl Scout Troop leader for Alivia and Amelia’s Girl Scout Chapters. She always went above and beyond to give them amazing experiences. Jamie was incredibly involved at First Presbyterian Church, where she volunteered and served as a Sunday School teacher and Nursery Superintendent.