James Woolrage

May 27, 1940 - Aug. 22, 2023

SIMPSONVILLE, SC - James Woolrage, age 83, passed away on August 22, 2023. Jim was born in Racine, son of late James and Elaine Woolrage. He retired from the Village of Caledonia as treasurer. His joy of life was sailboat racing.

Surviving are his wife, Joan; daughters: Deborah (James) Wendt and Rachel (Christopher) Aaroen; brother, David (Lynn) and sister, Joan.

He was preceded in death by his son, Scott and daughter, Rebecca Zigler; sisters: Dorothy Primuth and Sara Hudec.

A private scattering of ashes will take place at a later date.