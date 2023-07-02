Aug. 8, 1928—June 28, 2023
UNION GROVE – James Woodley Stock, age 94, passed away on June 28, 2023 at Southpointe Healthcare Center. He was born on August 8, 1928 to parents Charles and Alice (nee Woodley) Stock. Jim graduated from Sheffield Iowa High School. He went on to serve his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict where he served as an Army Corporal from 1951-1953 in the Motor Pool where he transported supplies to the front lines and brought the wounded and deceased back. He earned FOUR Bronze Service Stars. After the military, Jim married Viola Andersen and together they raised their family in Union Grove. Jim owned and operated Farm Drainage Services.
Jim is survived by his children: Julia Stock, James C. (Vera) Stock, Mark (Janet) Stock, Lora Lee Stock, Paul (Stacy) Stock and John (Candice) Stock; eleven grandchildren; several great grandchildren; siblings: Marlys Tucker, Myrna Yakel, Larry (Bonnie) Stock, and Sharon Miller; and many nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Viola; daughter, Sylvia Stock; and brother, Robert Stock.
Visitation will be at the funeral home on July 10, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM with a prayer service immediately following. Inurnment will take place at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery with full Military Honors.
Miller-Reesman Funeral Home
620- 15th Ave
Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2500