UNION GROVE – James Woodley Stock, age 94, passed away on June 28, 2023 at Southpointe Healthcare Center. He was born on August 8, 1928 to parents Charles and Alice (nee Woodley) Stock. Jim graduated from Sheffield Iowa High School. He went on to serve his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict where he served as an Army Corporal from 1951-1953 in the Motor Pool where he transported supplies to the front lines and brought the wounded and deceased back. He earned FOUR Bronze Service Stars. After the military, Jim married Viola Andersen and together they raised their family in Union Grove. Jim owned and operated Farm Drainage Services.