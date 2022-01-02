June 12, 1943—December 26, 2021

RACINE – James William “Jim” Pirnstill, age 78, of Racine, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, December 26, 2021. He was born on June 12, 1943, in Bucyrus, Ohio, the son of the late Karl and Martha (Bieber) Pirnstill.

Jim grew up in Bucyrus and then attended The Ohio State University before attending Pittsburg State where he played basketball and then graduated. He was married to Brenda (Cowan) Pirnstill on January 24, 1970, and they have remained friends since 2000 continuing to celebrate holidays and enjoy their growing family together. Jim began working at International Harvester in 1969 and continued employment with Case IH for over 45 years until his retirement in 2016. He was well known for his sharp salesmanship, dedication to the company, and making lasting partnerships and friendships.

Jim was a very active person his entire life and, above all, prioritized his time spending it with friends and family. He played softball late into his sixties and earned the reputation as an ace pitcher. He also especially loved spending time with his brothers, sister, nieces and nephews, and would make frequent trips to Ohio where he would undoubtedly bring more than enough Kringle to share. Jim would find time to come to Madison to watch his grandkids play sports or travel to various locations around the state to watch Viterbo Women’s Soccer where his son Scott coached. He was always willing to help with school pick-up as well.

If you ever met Jim you know he was a huge sports fan. The Ohio State Buckeyes were his first love and never missed an opportunity to talk about their latest game and would make sure you always knew when they were playing next. Watching the Buckeyes play football and having family visit his condo to share pizza, eat pie or sandwiches is a vivid memory for all of us. He cherished his time when family was close, especially his children and grandkids. We will miss watching the Rose Bowl with him on January 1, 2022, when The Ohio State University takes on Utah and know that he would want everyone to watch, cheer for the Buckeyes, and recall fond memories of him.

Jim, our “Papa,” will be dearly missed by his children and family. He is survived by his two sons: Scott (Abby) Pirnstill, Onalaska WI and John (Sara) Pirnstill, Fitchburg WI; one daughter Shelly Turek (Lee Lockwood), Racine WI; and seven grandchildren: Boston Gilberg, Ryan Pirnstill, Zachary and Katelyn Pirnstill, Tyler and Baylee Turek (special friends Sofy Markiewicz and Cosmo Blandino), and Piper Mihelich. Jim is also survived by his two brothers: John Pirnstill and Tom Pirnstill; sister Vonnie (Donald) Hedges; and many nieces and nephews.

James was preceded in death by his parents; and sister-in-law Sue Pirnstill.

A memorial service will be held at the funeral home on January 8, 2022, at 5:00 PM. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home prior to the service for visitation from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. A reception will follow the service. To view the service online, visit Jim’s page on the funeral home website, www.meredithfuneralhome.com, select visitation/services and then Live Stream. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice in memory of Jim. Online condolences may be made at meredithfuneralhome.com.

A special thanks to Emergency Room staff at Ascension All Saints, most notably Michelle and Oliva, who showed our family an incredible amount of compassion and support during a very difficult time. OH-IO! Go Buckeyes!

