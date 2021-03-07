 Skip to main content
James 'Whitey' F. Hoffman
James 'Whitey' F. Hoffman

James F. Hoffman 'Whitey'

June 15, 1945—March 2, 2021

UNION GROVE — James F. Hoffman, “Whitey,” age 75, returned to his father in heaven when he passed away at Oak Ridge Care Center on March 2, 2021. He was born to William and Norma (nee: Kreft) Hoffman in Racine on June 15, 1945.

James graduated from Park High School in 1963. He worked for Massey Ferguson in their Parts Division in Racine until it was sold to AGCO Corporation. He was transferred to AGCO Corporation in Batavia, IL in 1993 and celebrated his 50th Anniversary with the company.

He loved all sports, especially the Green Bay Packers. At Park High School, he was a member of the basketball and baseball teams. He played baseball with the Racine Redbirds and softball for Douglas Auto Wash. In later years, he loved playing golf with his buddies and stopping to have a drink to talk game. He loved to sing the oldies but goodies. He loved to entertain his family, friends and the people at Oak Ridge Care Center.

James will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

James is survived by his wife, Bonnie M. Hoffman (nee: Anderson); children, Mark J. (Aura) Hoffman, Marnie M. Hoffman, Darrell B. (Tracy) Wollmer; Heidi Beaugrand; grandchildren, Andre, Vincent, and Jessica (Justin ) Bertoniere, Devin (Courtney) Cain, Lainie Cain and Cody (Megan) Listrom, Trenten and Isabelle Wollmer; Great grandchildren, Shae, Jax, Junior, Jada and CJ; Sister Joanne Milner (nee: Hoffman) and her husband Russ; cousin Margaret Rose Jones and her husband Raymond; brother-in-laws. Norman (Gail) and Kenneth (Corrine) Anderson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends; also his former wife and good friends, Bonnie and Pat Grayson.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Patricia Lee Olle and Jackie Lynn Nielsen and brother Bill Hoffman, Father-in-Law, Walter Anderson and mother-in-law, Mildred Anderson.

At James’ request, he was cremated, and no services will be held.

The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. Also a big thanks to Oak Ridge Care Center for their kindness and wonderful care of James.

Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboksi, Haas & Dahl Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500

