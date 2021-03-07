James 'Whitey' F. Hoffman

June 15, 1945—March 2, 2021

UNION GROVE — James F. Hoffman, “Whitey,” age 75, returned to his father in heaven when he passed away at Oak Ridge Care Center on March 2, 2021. He was born to William and Norma (nee: Kreft) Hoffman in Racine on June 15, 1945.

James graduated from Park High School in 1963. He worked for Massey Ferguson in their Parts Division in Racine until it was sold to AGCO Corporation. He was transferred to AGCO Corporation in Batavia, IL in 1993 and celebrated his 50th Anniversary with the company.

He loved all sports, especially the Green Bay Packers. At Park High School, he was a member of the basketball and baseball teams. He played baseball with the Racine Redbirds and softball for Douglas Auto Wash. In later years, he loved playing golf with his buddies and stopping to have a drink to talk game. He loved to sing the oldies but goodies. He loved to entertain his family, friends and the people at Oak Ridge Care Center.

James will be dearly missed by his family and friends.