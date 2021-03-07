James 'Whitey' F. Hoffman

June 15, 1945—March 2, 2021
UNION GROVE — James F. Hoffman, “Whitey,” age 75, returned to his father in heaven when he passed away at Oak Ridge Care Center on March 2, 2021. He was born to William and Norma (nee: Kreft) Hoffman in Racine on June 15, 1945.
James graduated from Park High School in 1963. He worked for Massey Ferguson in their Parts Division in Racine until it was sold to AGCO Corporation. He was transferred to AGCO Corporation in Batavia, IL in 1993 and celebrated his 50th Anniversary with the company.
He loved all sports, especially the Green Bay Packers. At Park High School, he was a member of the basketball and baseball teams. He played baseball with the Racine Redbirds and softball for Douglas Auto Wash. In later years, he loved playing golf with his buddies and stopping to have a drink to talk game. He loved to sing the oldies but goodies. He loved to entertain his family, friends and the people at Oak Ridge Care Center.
James will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
James is survived by his wife, Bonnie M. Hoffman (nee: Anderson); children, Mark J. (Aura) Hoffman, Marnie M. Hoffman, Darrell B. (Tracy) Wollmer; Heidi Beaugrand; grandchildren, Andre, Vincent, and Jessica (Justin ) Bertoniere, Devin (Courtney) Cain, Lainie Cain and Cody (Megan) Listrom, Trenten and Isabelle Wollmer; Great grandchildren, Shae, Jax, Junior, Jada and CJ; Sister Joanne Milner (nee: Hoffman) and her husband Russ; cousin Margaret Rose Jones and her husband Raymond; brother-in-laws. Norman (Gail) and Kenneth (Corrine) Anderson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends; also his former wife and good friends, Bonnie and Pat Grayson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Patricia Lee Olle and Jackie Lynn Nielsen and brother Bill Hoffman, Father-in-Law, Walter Anderson and mother-in-law, Mildred Anderson.
At James’ request, he was cremated, and no services will be held.
The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. Also a big thanks to Oak Ridge Care Center for their kindness and wonderful care of James.
Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com
Miller-Reesman, Kasuboksi, Haas & Dahl Funeral Home
620 15th Avenue
Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2500
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.