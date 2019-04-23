October 4, 1940—April 19, 2019
RACINE—James W. Weiss passed away on Friday, April 19th at home after battling ALS.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Wisconsin Paralyzed Veterans or ALS Assoc. WI Chapter (alsawi.org).
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Sturino Funeral Home from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. with a short memorial service at 5:30 p.m. Private burial will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park.
Please see the Wednesday’s Journal Times for complete obituary.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479
