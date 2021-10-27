James W. Petersen

July 4, 1942—October 22, 2021

RACINE—James Walter Petersen, age 79, passed away Friday, October 22, 2021, at Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn, WI. He was born in Racine, July 4, 1942, son of the late Walter and Arlene (nee Jorgensen) Petersen.

Jim graduated from Wm. Horlick High School “Class of 1960”. He proudly served in the U.S. Airforce from 1960—1964 stationed in Morocco. Jim was employed at Twin Disc for 25 years retiring in 2001 to Lakewood, WI where he and Shirley resided for 20 years before moving back to Racine. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, a lifelong member of the American Legion and was an avid Green Bay Packer Fan. He enjoyed playing cards and spending time in the northern woods. Above all he treasured time spent with his family. He will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his wife of 25 years, Shirley (nee Sutliff); three daughters: Heidi Rikkola, Holly (Randy) Olson, Heather (Joe) DeRosier; five stepchildren; 14 grandchildren; two great- grandchildren; sister, Debra (Eugene) Horvath; nieces, nephews other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Charles (Cheri) Petersen.