November 7, 1943—July 22, 2018
MT. PLEASANT—James “Jim” Johnson,74, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away, peacefully, at his residence on Sunday, July 22, 2018.
He was born in Zion, IL on November 7, 1943, the son of the late Clarence and Elizabeth (nee: Davis) Johnson.
Jim served his country with the U.S. Army. After graduating from Salem Central High School, he attended Marquette University and Gateway Technical School earning an associate degree in Psychology. He was a member of the Corvette Club and was very proud of his black 2003 Corvette.
He, and his wife Paula loved animals and were longtime members of the Racine Zoological Society.
Surviving are his wife, Paula, his daughter, Laurie, sister, Susie Barton, brothers, Lars Barton, and Kelly (Terry) Johnson, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. The Johnson’s family pets, Abby, Maggy, and Sam.
In accordance with Jim’s wish, a private service was held
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd.
552-9000
