RACINE – James V. Checki, age 89; beloved husband of the late Helen A. (nee: Sinsky) Checki and dear father of John (Susan) Checki and the late Gena Checki; passed away peacefully at Willowcrest Care Center on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

All are invited to the Mass of Christian of Burial on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 11:00 am in St. Lucy Catholic Church (3101 Drexel Avenue) with Fr. Thomas Vathappallil officiating. Entombment, with military honors, will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be at church on Wednesday from 10:00 – 11:00 am.