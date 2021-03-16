James V. Checki

April 21, 1931 – March 11, 2021
RACINE—James “Jim” V. Checki, age 89, passed away peacefully at Willowcrest Care Center on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
James was born in Racine on April 21, 1931 to the late John A. and Emma (nee Miller) Checki. After graduating in 1949 from St. Catherine’s High School, Jim went on to faithfully serve our country with the United States Navy during the Korean War. On June 24, 1961 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, he was united in marriage with the love of his life, Helen Ann (nee: Sinsky).
With a profound work ethic, Jim was employed as a welder with WE Energies at the Oak Creek Power Plant for over 30 years. After the closure of Holy Trinity, Jim and Helen became members of St. Lucy Catholic Church. Among Jim’s interests, he enjoyed golfing, fishing, woodworking, bowling, and a good game of Canasta or Cribbage. Above all, Jim loved spending time with his entire family.
Surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, John and Susan Checki; adored grandchildren: Andrew (Laura) Checki and Rachel Checki; brother, Ronald (Christine) Checki; sisters-in-law: Marilyn Checki and Gloria Sinsky; nieces, nephews, other relatives, golf buddies and friends – too numerous to mention all by name. In addition to his parents and wife, Jim was greeted in Heaven by his beloved daughter, Gena Checki; sister, Margaret (Donald) McNeese; brothers, Edward Checki and George (Millie) Checki; and brother-in-law, Frank Sinsky.
All are invited to the Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Lucy Catholic Church (3101 Drexel Avenue) with Fr. Thomas Vathappallil officiating. Entombment, with military honors, will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be at church on Wednesday from 10:00 – 11:00 am. You may witness the service via livestream on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. by clicking on the link located in Jim’s obituary on the funeral home website. In memory of Jim, memorials to St. Catherine’s High School have been suggested.
A heartfelt note of thanks to the wonderful staff at Willowcrest Care Center in South Milwaukee; and to Stowell and Associates, especially Ruth, Sherry, Linda and Karen for the compassionate care and support given in Dad’s time of need; and to his neighbors taking the time to assist him with various tasks around his house. May God bless all of you!
