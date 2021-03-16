James V. Checki

April 21, 1931 – March 11, 2021

RACINE—James “Jim” V. Checki, age 89, passed away peacefully at Willowcrest Care Center on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

James was born in Racine on April 21, 1931 to the late John A. and Emma (nee Miller) Checki. After graduating in 1949 from St. Catherine’s High School, Jim went on to faithfully serve our country with the United States Navy during the Korean War. On June 24, 1961 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, he was united in marriage with the love of his life, Helen Ann (nee: Sinsky).

With a profound work ethic, Jim was employed as a welder with WE Energies at the Oak Creek Power Plant for over 30 years. After the closure of Holy Trinity, Jim and Helen became members of St. Lucy Catholic Church. Among Jim’s interests, he enjoyed golfing, fishing, woodworking, bowling, and a good game of Canasta or Cribbage. Above all, Jim loved spending time with his entire family.