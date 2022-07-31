 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

James Thomas Wilson Wheary

  • 0
James Thomas Wilson Wheary

May 19, 1940 – July 13, 2022

James Thomas Wilson Wheary of Lake Forest and Gurnee, IL passed away on July 13, 2022. Jim’s Celebration of Life was held on July 16, 2022 at St. Mary’s Church in Lake Forest.

To view the full obituary, please visit

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/gurnee-il/marsh-funeral-home/2265

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Will you try it? Velveeta has made a cheese-infused vodka

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News