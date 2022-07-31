May 19, 1940 – July 13, 2022
James Thomas Wilson Wheary of Lake Forest and Gurnee, IL passed away on July 13, 2022. Jim’s Celebration of Life was held on July 16, 2022 at St. Mary’s Church in Lake Forest.
To view the full obituary, please visit
May 19, 1940 – July 13, 2022
James Thomas Wilson Wheary of Lake Forest and Gurnee, IL passed away on July 13, 2022. Jim’s Celebration of Life was held on July 16, 2022 at St. Mary’s Church in Lake Forest.
To view the full obituary, please visit
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.