James T. Thompson

October 17, 1933 – March 20, 2021

MOUNT PLEASANT—James Turner Thompson, age 87, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Saturday, March 20, 2021.

James was born in Racine on October 17, 1933 to the late Walter and Florence (nee: Steiner) Thompson. He was a graduate of Park High School, Class of 1951. Jim dutifully served our country with the Unites States Army as an MP from 1952 to 1954, during those years he was stationed in France.

On March 22, 1958 he was united in marriage with the love of his life, Patricia Mae (nee Green). Jim worked at Bohm Electric, first as an apprentice electrician, then a journeyman. He eventually owned & operated Bohm Electric until he retired.

Among his interests, he enjoyed golf, camping, curling, skiing, and woodworking. Many people enjoyed getting a table crafted by Jim.

Jim is survived by his loving wife Pat; children: Lisa (Augie) Schmidt, Sue (Gary) Sorensen, and Greg (Heidi) Thompson; daughter-in-law Renee Thompson; brother David Thompson; grandchildren: Lynee and Rachel Thompson; seven great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his son Pete Thompson, brother Walt Thompson, and granddaughter Sunshine Schmidt.