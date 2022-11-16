June 22, 1928—Nov. 11, 2022

MT. PLEASANT—James T. Roiniotis, age 94 of Mt. Pleasant, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022.

He was born on June 22, 1928, in Evanston, IL, son of the late Thomas A. and Nicolata (nee: Stavropoulos) Roiniotis.

Jim attended Evanston Township High School and Wright Junior College in Chicago.

Jim was proud to have served his country in the United States Army and is a World War II Veteran.

On November 19, 1955, in Chicago, he was united in marriage to Marion E. Noonan. Sadly, after fifty-six years of marriage, she preceded him in death on June 18, 2012.

For 38 years, Jim worked at Great Lakes Naval Base as a civilian, working at two commands: Naval Electronics System Command (NAVELEX), and Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC).

Jim’s greatest pleasure in life was his family, always saying how blessed he was. Anyone who spoke to Jim also knew how proud he was of his Greek heritage. Jim enjoyed playing golf and especially enjoyed cheering on the Chicago Bears and Cubs with his sons.

Jim was a member of St. Lucy Catholic Church.

Survivors include his five sons: Thomas (Michelle), William (Lisa), Gregory (Tracey), Paul (Brenda), and James (MaryAnn) Roiniotis; cherished daughter, Nancy Dembling; ten grandchildren: Alexis, Monica, Trisha, Michael, Alexander, Carly, Nickolas, Andrew, Thomas, and James; and nine great-grandchildren.

Along with his parents and wife, Jim was preceded in death by his siblings: Constance Kollyvas, Georgia Roiniotis, Bessie Hodes, and Alex Roiniotis.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 21, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave., Racine. (Relatives and friends are invited to meet at the church for Mass). Entombment, with full military honors, will follow in All Saints Mausoleum. A visitation for Jim will be held at the funeral home on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to Racine County Meals on Wheels, 1717 Taylor Avenue, Racine, WI 53403.

