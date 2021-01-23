1962—2021
James T. Parlow, age 58 of Green Bay, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 21, 2021. He was born on May 28, 1962 to John J. and Karen (Buss) Parlow in Watertown, WI.
Jim is survived by his parents John and Karen of Racine; brothers, Mark Parlow of Milwaukee and Rev. John M. (Lydia) Parlow of De Pere, WI; three nephews, and numerous relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held for Jim at a later date.
