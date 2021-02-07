James Sandy

February 21, 1944 - January 27, 2021

James "Jim" Sandy, a 47-year resident of Placer County, was called Home to be with his Heavenly Father, after a short illness on January 27, 2021. He was 76 years old.

Jim is survived by his wife of 47 years, Catherine Sandy. Also surviving are two daughters, Ann-Marie Dennison (Chris) of Overland Park, Kansas and Leanne Lee (Albert) of Campbell, California. Two grandsons brought endless joy to Jim, Samuel Lee and James Dennison. Also surviving are Jim's two brothers, Donald Sandy Jr. (Carol) of San Rafael, CA. and Thomas Sandy (Nancy) of Georgetown, CA..

Jim was born on February 21, 1944 to Violet Sandy and Donald Sandy Sr. in Racine, Wisconsin.

In 1962 Jim graduated from Washington Park High School in Racine. After graduation he joined the Army Reserves and moved to California where he was stationed at Fort Ord. Next, Jim decided to go into an apprenticeship program to become a journeyman carpenter. He worked as a carpenter and saved up enough to enter college. He attended College of Marin where he met his wife to be, Catherine. Jim received an Associate of Arts Degree and then transferred to Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park, CA. While there he earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Urban Planning.