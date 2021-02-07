James Sandy

February 21, 1944 - January 27, 2021
James "Jim" Sandy, a 47-year resident of Placer County, was called Home to be with his Heavenly Father, after a short illness on January 27, 2021. He was 76 years old.
Jim is survived by his wife of 47 years, Catherine Sandy. Also surviving are two daughters, Ann-Marie Dennison (Chris) of Overland Park, Kansas and Leanne Lee (Albert) of Campbell, California. Two grandsons brought endless joy to Jim, Samuel Lee and James Dennison. Also surviving are Jim's two brothers, Donald Sandy Jr. (Carol) of San Rafael, CA. and Thomas Sandy (Nancy) of Georgetown, CA..
Jim was born on February 21, 1944 to Violet Sandy and Donald Sandy Sr. in Racine, Wisconsin.
In 1962 Jim graduated from Washington Park High School in Racine. After graduation he joined the Army Reserves and moved to California where he was stationed at Fort Ord. Next, Jim decided to go into an apprenticeship program to become a journeyman carpenter. He worked as a carpenter and saved up enough to enter college. He attended College of Marin where he met his wife to be, Catherine. Jim received an Associate of Arts Degree and then transferred to Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park, CA. While there he earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Urban Planning.
In 1974 he married Catherine at St. Anthony's Church in Novato, California. After their marriage, in the summer of 1974, Jim was hired by the Placer County Building Division as a building inspector. He worked as a Tahoe City building inspector. After a year he was then transferred to the Placer County Building Division offices in Auburn.
Jim worked for 32 years as a Placer County Building Inspector. He eventually became a senior building inspector and was an esteemed and well-respected employee. In 2006 he was chosen to be 2005's Placer County Employee of the Year. That was also his special year to retire after 32 years. Many residents appreciated Jim's overall expertise and his calm, patient manner.
Jim was loved and respected by many. He was a uniquely wonderful person. To know Jim was to love him. He radiated God's love and touched the hearts of all he met.
Jim was dedicated to his family and was an excellent husband and father. He enjoyed gathering together with friends, working around the house and yard, and taking scenic trips.
Reading books was also a favorite activity. He appreciated nature and delighted in watching birds and squirrels. Jim also loved all kinds of music and often went dancing with Catherine.
Rooting for the Green Bay Packers and watching the games on television was enjoyed immensely.
A memorial service will be scheduled in the not-too-distant future at the Valley Memorial Park Chapel in Novato, California. After the service, Jim will be buried on site at Valley Memorial.
In lieu of flowers please give to a charity of your choice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.